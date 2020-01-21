Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.08-0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-117 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Key Tronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

