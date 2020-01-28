KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apache by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Apache by 19.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

