KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90,688 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 605,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

