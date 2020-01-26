KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading