KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.51. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,496,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $494,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,633 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

