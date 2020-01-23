KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,407. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

