KeyCorp Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $14.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 million, a P/E ratio of -85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund