KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67.

MG opened at C$70.36 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.34 and a twelve month high of C$76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.94. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,244,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,506,246.75. Insiders sold a total of 194,000 shares of company stock worth $14,357,646 over the last ninety days.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?