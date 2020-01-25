KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMUS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $81.58 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

