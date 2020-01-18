KeyCorp Comments on Autoliv Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $81.24 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

