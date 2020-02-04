KeyCorp Comments on Avery Dennison Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.37. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection