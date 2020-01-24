KeyCorp Comments on Baxter International Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

BAX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,127,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

