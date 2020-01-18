KeyCorp Comments on CyrusOne Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Shares of CONE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

