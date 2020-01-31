KeyCorp Comments on D. R. Horton Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.32.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,529,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 22,964.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

