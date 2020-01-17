KeyCorp Comments on EPAM Systems Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $133.91 and a 1 year high of $233.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 494.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,431,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing