KeyCorp Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

