KeyCorp Comments on Syneos Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

