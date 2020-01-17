KeyCorp Comments on Teladoc Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $98.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

