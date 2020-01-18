KeyCorp Comments on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:USAP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

