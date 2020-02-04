KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meritor in a report released on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTOR. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Meritor by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 166,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Meritor by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

