KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML opened at $295.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.16. ASML has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $305.90. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

