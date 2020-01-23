KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Vipshop in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

