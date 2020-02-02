KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Team in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TISI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Team has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Team by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at $194,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Team by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Team by 126.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

