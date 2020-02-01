KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

