KeyCorp Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $243.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.18. 5,833,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,266. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $567.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

