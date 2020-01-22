KeyCorp Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

