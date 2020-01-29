KeyCorp Lowers Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $12.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,179,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14,308.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 148,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the period.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

