KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 14,745,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.34.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $465,987.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,450 shares of company stock worth $4,154,439. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

