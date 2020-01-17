KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

