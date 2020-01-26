KeyCorp Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $163.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

