KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $320.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.17.

INTU traded up $5.36 on Tuesday, hitting $290.37. The company had a trading volume of 694,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.08. Intuit has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

