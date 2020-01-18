KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $155.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Lear by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

