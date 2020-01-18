KeyCorp Raises Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target to $55.00

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTTR. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

