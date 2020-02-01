KeyCorp Reaffirms Hold Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

