KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,119,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

