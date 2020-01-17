KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

