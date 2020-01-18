KeyCorp Weighs in on Adient PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Adient in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADNT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of ADNT opened at $21.84 on Friday. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?