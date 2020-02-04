KeyCorp Weighs in on Aspen Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $118.51 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $96.25 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

