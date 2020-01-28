KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.36 on Monday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel