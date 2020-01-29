KeyCorp Weighs in on IBM’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $13.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.23.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

IBM stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

