KeyCorp Weighs in on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Knight Equity cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $690,103.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,824,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock worth $13,852,118. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

