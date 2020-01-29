KeyCorp Weighs in on Marten Transport, Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marten Transport in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 126,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

