KeyCorp Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

