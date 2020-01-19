Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$34.84 on Friday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.16 and a 1-year high of C$35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7405024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.32.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

