Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$34.88. 511,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.45 and a twelve month high of C$35.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?