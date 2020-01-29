Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $578.00

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 14069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.41).

The company has a market cap of $181.39 million and a PE ratio of 44.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight purchased 250,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £1,250,000 ($1,644,304.13).

About Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

