Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.48), 14,312 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.41).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $177.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 504.62.

In related news, insider James David Knight purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,250,000 ($1,644,304.13).

About Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?