Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,881

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,496.83 ($19.69).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,469.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.15. The firm has a market cap of $900.76 million and a PE ratio of 66.35. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

