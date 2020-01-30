KFG Resources (CVE:KFG) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG) shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 50,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

KFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:KFG)

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

