Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kforce stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $842.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks